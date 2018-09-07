BOSTON — Dustin Pedroia is back in the Red Sox clubhouse. But the Boston second baseman won’t be playing in any games for the rest of the season.

Manager Alex Cora said Friday that Pedroia has been officially shut down for the remainder of 2018. Cora revealed the 35-year-old veteran had an additional arthroscopic surgery on his left knee while rehabbing in Arizona in July to clean up some scar tissue. Pedroia had two initial procedures on the knee last October.

The four-time All-Star returned to action in May for three games, but went just 1 for 11 with two walks. Still, Cora left open the possibly for the Boston fan favorite to make it back before season’s end. That changed after a conversation with Pedroia recently.

“It’s tough not being able to help out the guys,” Pedroia said. “But it’s been great watching them and how great the year’s been. We’ve done a lot of great things. It’s that time of year where you’re pushing to win the World Series.

“It’ll be great to be here and watch the guys try to accomplish that.”

Cora said Pedroia has continued to make progress since the July procedure. He said the decision to sit him down had more to do with there not being enough time or rehab opportunities to get him ready to play.

ANGELS: Two-way star Shohei Ohtani says he plans to finish this season as the team’s designated hitter and hasn’t decided yet if he’ll have Tommy John surgery.

The 24-year-old rookie from Japan says he hopes to return as a DH next season.

The Angels announced Wednesday that an MRI showed Ohtani had new damage in his pitching elbow, and that Tommy John surgery was the recommended course of action.

WHITE SOX: Top pitching prospect Michael Kopech, who was traded by Boston in December 2016 in the Chris Sale deal, has an injured right elbow and probably will need Tommy John surgery that will cause him to be sidelined through the 2019 season.

YANKEES: New York activated shortstop Didi Gregorius from the disabled list.

The Yankees made the move before Friday night’s game at Seattle. He wasn’t in the starting lineup, with recently acquired Adeiny Hechavarria at shortstop and batting eighth.

Gregorius suffered a bruised left heal on Aug. 19 and missed 16 games. The Yankees were 9-7 without him.

ORIOLES: Pitcher David Hess might miss a scheduled start after being hit in the eye while playing catch with a football.

Hess was tossing the ball with teammates before Friday night’s game against Tampa Bay at Tropicana Field. He was taken to a specialist for an examination of his left eye.

Baltimore Manager Buck Showalter didn’t rule out Hess missing his start Saturday night against the Rays.

TIGERS: Television announcers Mario Impemba and Rod Allen were suspended for the rest of the season after allegedly getting into a physical altercation earlier this week.

The longtime popular pair reportedly tangled in the broadcast booth Tuesday before a game in Chicago.

Impemba and Allen are in their 17th season as the team’s main TV team. Allen has split color-commentating duties with Kirk Gibson and Craig Monroe in the past two seasons.

