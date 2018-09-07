ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Blake Snell tied the major league victory lead with his 18th, Nick Ciuffo and Kevin Kiermaier hit early three-run homers and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 14-2 on Friday night.

Snell (18-5) matched Cleveland’s Corey Kluber for the major league lead, after allowing two runs, five hits and striking out nine over 51/3 innings.

Tommy Pham had a fifth-inning solo homer and Ji-Man Choi hit a grand slam in the sixth to help the Rays run their home winning streak to nine. Tampa Bay has won 14 of 17 overall, outscoring opponents 93-49.

The loss marks the third time Baltimore (41-100) has had at least 100 losses (1988 and 1954) since relocating from St. Louis following the 1953 season. The franchise had eight 100 or more loss seasons as the St. Louis Browns.

BLUE JAYS 3, INDIANS 2: Kevin Pillar hit a solo homer in the bottom of the 11th after AL MVP contender Jose Ramirez grounded out with the bases loaded in the top of the inning, allowing Toronto to win at home.

Pillar’s second career walk-off home run came off right-hander Adam Cimber (3-6). It was Pillar’s 12th homer of the season.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PIRATES 5, MARLINS 3: Jordan Luplow hit a tie-breaking two-run homer in the seventh inning, Josh Bell also had a two-run shot and Pittsburgh rallied past visiting Miami.

Kevin Kramer drove in his first career run with a two-out single in the seventh that made it 3-3. Luplow then squared up a 1-2 offering from reliever Tayron Guerrero (1-3) for his third homer.

Kramer got his first major league hit earlier in the game while making his first big league start.

PHILLIES 4, METS 3: Rhys Hoskins hit a tie-breaking homer in the eighth inning to make a winner of Aaron Nola, and Philadelphia won at New York.

Carlos Santana lined an early two-run shot for the Phillies.

Nola (16-4) struck out eight over seven innings to match Washington ace Max Scherzer for the National League lead in wins. Those two are in a tight race with Mets star Jacob deGrom for the NL Cy Young Award, and Nola helped his cause with deGrom sitting in the opposite dugout.

INTERLEAGUE

TIGERS 5, CARDINALS 3: Jeimer Candelario hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning, lifting Detroit over visiting St. Louis.

Marcell Ozuna homered twice for St. Louis, which has lost 4 of 6. The Cardinals hold a slim lead for the second NL wild-card spot.

The Tigers won their third in a row.

Rookie Victor Reyes singled off Jordan Hicks (3-4) with one out and Candelario followed with a drive into the Tigers’ bullpen in left.

Detroit closer Shane Greene (3-6) worked a scoreless ninth.

Tigers starter Daniel Norris allowed three runs on four hits and a walk in five innings.

Cardinals starter Austin Gomber gave up three runs on six hits and three walks in six-plus innings, striking out six.

Ozuna led off the second with his 19th homer. The Tigers made it 1-all in the bottom of the inning on Dawel Lugo’s RBI groundout.

Ozuna connected again to begin the fourth.

The Cardinals took a 3-1 lead in the fifth when Kolten Wong doubled, took third when Norris balked and scored on Francisco Pena’s sacrifice fly.

Gomber retired the first two batters in the bottom half, but Reyes beat out a bunt single and the Tigers loaded the bases on Candelario’s base hit and Niko Goodrum’s walk. Nicholas Castellanos lined a tying, two-run single.

