COSTA MESA, Calif. — Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa will miss the opener against Kansas City after reinjuring his left foot.

Coach Anthony Lynn said Friday that Bosa’s first foot injury had healed but he suffered a new injury during Wednesday’s practice. Bosa first injured the foot Aug. 7 during training camp and missed the preseason.

The Chargers had been cautious with Bosa during the preseason, hoping another injury wouldn’t occur.

“He’s real frustrated. He’s been waiting for a while to get back on the field,” Lynn said. “It’s going to be week to week. We hope it doesn’t linger but it could.”

This will be the first time Bosa has missed a game because of injury since being selected with the third pick in the 2016 draft. He has 23 career sacks in two seasons, including an NFL-record 19 in his first 20 games.

LIONS: Linebacker Trevor Bates, the former Westbrook High and UMaine player, was signed to the practice squad after being released by the team earlier this week.

SEAHAWKS: Seattle hasn’t decided whether safety Earl Thomas will be added to the active roster ahead of Sunday’s opener at Denver.

FALCONS: Atlanta will look at its current roster to replace Keanu Neal, the safety who will miss the rest of the season after tearing a ligament in his left knee Thursday night in an 18-12 opening loss at Philadelphia .

CHIEFS: Safety Eric Berry is doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Chargers in Los Angeles after missing most of training camp and all four preseason games with a heel injury.

JAGUARS: Cornerback Jalen Ramsey practiced without any limitation, clearing the way for him to play against New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in the season opener.

GIANTS: Linebacker/defensive end Olivier Vernon will miss Sunday’s game with an ankle injury. Fellow linebacker Tae Davis also was listed as out with a hamstring injury. Neither player practiced this week.

THURSDAY’S GAME

EAGLES 18, FALCONS 12: Jay Ajayi had two touchdown runs, Nick Foles caught another pass to jump-start a sputtering offense and Philadelphia, at home, needed another defensive stand to open with a victory.

A sloppy game that featured 26 penalties came down to Matt Ryan throwing an incomplete pass to Julio Jones in the left corner of the end zone on the final play from Philadelphia’s 5.

Share

< Previous

Next >