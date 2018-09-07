All letters endorsing a candidate for office or a referendum issue on the Nov. 6 ballot are limited to 150 words. (Letters on any other subject are limited to about 300 words.) Criticism of a candidate’s opponent will be considered an endorsement of that candidate.

Maine Voices columns endorsing candidates or otherwise pertaining to the election are limited to between 650 and 750 words and will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

All election-related letters and Maine Voices columns must be received by Tuesday, Oct. 30. We won’t run any election-related letters or columns after Saturday, Nov. 3.

Letters should be sent to: [email protected]; Maine Voices columns should be sent to: [email protected].

