FALMOUTH – “Cool place. … Wish I was 55.”

The speaker was a young woman a couple of decades shy of that number. The place she was visiting: Plummer Senior Living, which offers newly renovated, market-rate apartments to people age 55 and above.

“Plummer” namechecks the historic and handsome 1930s school building that has been transformed with such an adroit eye to maintaining period character, the result won a 2017 Maine Preservation Honor Award after the 34-apartment project was completed in November.

Today, there remain a few unique options to live at Plummer. One is the 1,312-square-foot “stage” apartment, whose bedroom shares a curved wall with a room that includes a raised area with wings. Windows are huge, and in-unit storage is generous. Next door, No. 217 measures 1,000 square feet, has a huge walk-in, and floor-plan flexibility that allows for an office or sitting area as part of the bedroom.

Nearby, two-bedroom No. 215 is beautifully bright at 957 square feet. There are studios, too – please inquire about availability.

Touring Plummer Senior Living, it’s easy to see what the young woman found to admire beneath the slate roof and signature cupola. The interior is airy, bright and spacious; there are no small bathrooms or boxy walk-in closets. Ceilings are lofty, as high as 12 feet. Main living spaces are open-concept, illuminated by oversized wood windows that are restored originals.

“Schoolhouse” features from the 1930s include refinished maple floors, chalkboards, and lovely pendant lights in the huge common area, (formerly the gym).

Plummer Senior Living’s active quality of life is just as appealing. The concierge service extends to twice-weekly tai chi classes; the beautifully landscaped grounds connect to walking/biking paths; and the apartments are steps from town-operated Mason Motz Activity Center. The age range spans four decades. Residents are primarily middle-income professionals, such as teachers; most are retired, but not all.

Pets are permitted. One popular resident is Graham, a gadabout yellow Lab who carries a favorite stuffed toy when he goes out to socialize, and clearly knows a “cool place” when he sees it.

For more information on Plummer Senior Living, at 192 Middle Road, Falmouth, contact Rhonda Harrington or Jody Ryan of DC Management: 207-772-3225; [email protected]; [email protected]; and visit plummerseniorliving.com.

Photos by Diane Maines.

Share

< Previous

Next >