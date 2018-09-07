U.S. Sen. Angus King is facing one of the toughest challenges of his career. While national pundits and analysts rate Maine’s race as “safe independent,” the actual landscape here in the state tells a different story.

Driving around Maine, you’ll see no shortage of Eric Brakey signs, and even far-left socialist Zak Ringelstein, a Democrat, has some visible support; Angus King signs, by contrast, are nearly impossible to find.

This isn’t extremely surprising, given that the senator himself has been quite elusive lately. While state Sen. Brakey, a Republican, travels the state to talk with voters and offers real solutions to our country’s growing deficit, promises to defend our Second Amendment and shares his anti-establishment message, Sen. King can’t even be bothered to attend a debate.

While it’s still going to be an uphill battle for Brakey, this race will likely be much closer than it’s being given credit for – and Sen. King shouldn’t get complacent.

Jacob Favolise

Sanford

