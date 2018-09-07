MaineJobs, a new, comprehensive recruitment website for employers and job seekers, has launched.

The site, MaineJobs.com, is the first major business collaboration between MaineToday Media, parent company of the Portland Press Herald, and Sun Media Group.

In addition to providing information about jobs and business development, the site also offers opportunities for employers to tell their own stories by posting videos, audio and photos about their workplaces to enhance their recruitment efforts. Combined, the media networks report about 13 million page views per month.

Recruitment campaigns also will appear in print publications.

In the three weeks since its soft launch, the site recorded 1,600 visitors who looked at 9,000 pages of content or job listings, according to a news release announcing the launch of MaineJobs.

The service will be available online and in the pages of all Maine publications owned by Reade Brower, including the Portland Press Herald, Maine Sunday Telegram, Kennebec Journal, Morning Sentinel, Sun Journal, Times Record, Journal Tribune, the Forecaster, and more than a dozen weeklies that extend from the coast to Western Maine.

