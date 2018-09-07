A South Portland man has pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to commit bank robbery.

Waddah Siedahmed, 23, appeared Thursday in U.S. District Court in Portland to enter his plea. He faces up to five years in jail, a $250,000 fine and restitution.

Court records show Siedahmed and another person agreed to rob a Key Bank branch in Portland on Nov. 17. The other person entered the bank that afternoon wearing a black sweatshirt, black gloves, black glasses, dark colored jeans and what appeared to be a long black wig. That person also carried and used what appeared to be a firearm.

The bank robber made off with $1,721. Police say Siedahmed received a share of the stolen money. Within hours of the crime, police located Siedahmed and recovered some of that money.

It was not immediately clear what happened to the person who commited the robbery, who was not named in the press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office about Siedahmed’s plea. Police closed multiple streets near the bank that day to find the suspect, who was believed to have fled on foot.

The case was investigated by the Portland Police Department and the FBI’s Southern Maine Gang Task Force.

