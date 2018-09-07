MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — Vince Vaughn has been charged with drunken driving.
Los Angeles County prosecutors announced on Friday that the 48-year-old “Wedding Crashers” actor is charged with three misdemeanors: driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, driving with a blood alcohol level of .08 or higher and refusing to comply with police.
Authorities say Vaughn repeatedly refusing to get out of his car when officers asked him at a sobriety checkpoint in Manhattan Beach on June 10. Vaughn has not entered a plea. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on Monday.
– From news service reports
-
Sports
Friday's major league roundup: Snell collects 18th victory as Rays stay hot at home
-
Boston Red Sox
Astros rally, overcome Price, Red Sox 6-3 for 6th win in row
-
Varsity Maine
Friday's high school football roundup: South Portland wins in OT
-
Varsity Maine
Football: Wells makes it 18 straight with romp over Cape
-
Local & State
Westbrook police seek help finding missing 5-year-old