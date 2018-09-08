BASKETBALL

Celtics guard arrested for domestic assault

Celtics guard Jabari Bird was in police custody at a hospital after being arrested for domestic assault and strangulation in Brighton, Massachussetts on Friday night, authorities said.

Bird was being held at the hospital for an evaluation, Boston police said.

Bird allegedly strangled the victim, who also was transported to a hospital. He’s expected to be charged with domestic assault, strangulation and kidnapping, police said.

In a statement, the Celtics said they are monitoring Bird’s arrest.

“We are aware of the incident involving Jabari Bird and are taking it very seriously,” the team said. ” We are actively gathering information and will reserve further comment at this time.”

Bird signed a two-year contract with the Celtics this summer and appeared in 13 games last year. For the Maine Red Claws, Bird played in 20 games, averaging 19.3 points.

n The Cavaliers made another move in their post-LeBron James makeover, signing free-agent guard David Nwaba to a one-year contract.

AUT0 RACING

NASCAR: Rain washed out all track activity at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the field for the final race of the regular season was set by points.

Kyle Busch will start on the pole Sunday for the Brickyard 400 because qualifying was canceled. Kevin Harvick will start second and Martin Truex Jr. third.

n The Xfinity Series race also was postponed and rescheduled for Monday. Rain is expected to drench Indiana into Sunday and expectations are slim for the Cup Series to race as scheduled.

GOLF

EUROPEAN: Defending champion Matthew Fitzpatrick sank a 40-foot putt for birdie on the 18th to end the European Masters third round with a two-shot lead at Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

Fitzpatrick, a 24-year-old Englishman, had five birdies and an eagle in a 7-under 63 for a 14-under total of 196, two ahead of Mike Lorenzo-Vera of France (64).

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: Simon Yates pulled away from his title rivals on the final uphill push to win the mountainous 14th stage at Nava, Spain, and recover the race lead.

Yates withstood repeated attacks from the small group of seven riders up the Les Praeres summit before opening up a small gap on the final 300 meters of the grueling ascent.

SOCCER

ENGLAND LOSES: Back after a surprising run to fourth place at the World Cup, England was sent to its first competitive home loss in 11 years.

Saul Niguez and Rodrigo scored as Spain came from behind to win 2-1 at Wembley Stadium at the start of its UEFA Nations League campaign.

n England defender Luke Shaw was taken off on a stretcher after colliding with an opponent and hitting his head against the ground. The Manchester United left back tweeted after the game that he was doing well.

