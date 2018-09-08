CUMBERLAND — Jack Jones scored three goals in the second half and Yarmouth pulled away Saturday for its 26th consecutive boys’ soccer victory – a 4-1 win over Greely.

Jack Romano put Yarmouth (3-0) ahead just 3:34 into the contest. It was still 1-0 until Jones put in a rebound with 19 minutes remaining. Jones then converted an Aidan Hickey throw-in and got his third goal on a header, before Greely’s Charlie Saffian scored with 37 seconds left.

Yarmouth, the four-time defending Class B state champion, is unbeaten in its last 33 games.

Greely dropped to 0-1-2.

WINDHAM 1, KENNEBUNK 0: Evan Glicos converted a pass from Anthony Sawyer with 28:57 remaining, lifting the Eagles (1-0-1) to a win over the Rams (3-1) in Windham.

Cam Brown made five saves for the shutout. Kennebunk’s Josh Erickson-Harris stopped seven shots.

THORNTON ACADEMY 3, SANFORD 0: Travis Snyder stopped 12 shots, and Isaac Dostal, Eric McCallum and Joao Pedro Castron were the goal scorers for the Golden Trojans (1-3) in a win over the Spartans (2-2) at Sanford.

Sammy Edborg provided an assist.

Garrett Gallant made 14 saves for Sanford.

CHEVERUS 4, MASSABESIC 0: Michael Mason collected two first-half goals to power the Stags (2-1) past the Mustangs (1-2-1) at Waterboro.

Will Mullen opened the scoring for Cheverus, then Mason stretched the lead to 3-0, with assists from Ethan Hammond and Owen Burke. Jack Mullen added an unassisted goal in the second half.

MARSHWOOD 1, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Sam Fitzgerald converted a penalty kick 10 minutes into the first half as the Hawks (3-0-1) edged the Red Riots (0-2) at South Berwick.

George McDonnell made 10 saves to record the shutout, while Shippen Savidge had three saves for South Portland.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 9, SACOPEE VALLEY 4: Ryan Baker netted four goals and Alasdair Swett added three, leading the Panthers (4-0) to a victory over the Hawks (0-2) in South Hiram.

Cam Goodrich and Xander Kostelnik also scored for NYA.

Michael Murphy led Sacopee with two goals and an assist. Conner Meggison converted a McGwire Sawyer assist, and Kaleb Cox got the other goal.

CAMDEN HILLS 4, HAMPDEN ACADEMY 1: Ben Owre scored four goals in the first half to lead the Windjammers (2-1) to a win over the Broncos (2-1) in Hampden.

Michael Blackwell assisted on one of Owre’s goals. Matt Kremin made four saves for the Windjammers.

MT. VIEW 6, ELLSWORTH 3: Logan Curtis recorded three of the five second-half goals for the Mustangs (3-0) over Ellsworth (0-3) at Thorndike.

Elijah Allen added a pair of goals for Mt. View.

Nate Mason and Atticus Deeny scored for Ellsworth.

