HAMDEN, Conn. — Libby Riedl scored from Brianna Ricker in the 58th minute as the University of Maine field hockey team beat Quinnipiac 3-2 in a non-conference game on Saturday.

Samantha Wagg opened the scoring for Maine (4-0) with a penalty stroke in the 22nd minute. Makayla Adams countered for Quinnipiac (2-3) with an assist from Brooke Whipkey with 1:10 to go until halftime.

Ricker gave the Black Bears the lead with a shot from the left side of the cage just 1:30 into the second half, but Elisa van Winkel answered 2:28 later off a penalty corner set up by Elisa Ruiz Martinez.

ST. JOSEPH’S 5, ANNA MARIA 0: Alexandra Belaire had a goal and three assists as the Monks (3-0, 1-0 Great Northeast Athletic Conference) scored four second-half goals to cruise to a win over the Amcats (1-1, 0-1) at Paxton, Massachusetts.

Kayla Veilleux scored in the first half, while Arianna Kahler, Kayla Kalley, Libby Pomerleau and Belaire all scored in the second half.

MIT 2, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 1: Devon Goetz scored her second goal of the game early in the second half to give the Engineers (4-0) the win over the Nor’easters (0-3) in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Goetz scored 5:09 into the game to give MIT the lead. UNE tied it when Julia Steeves scored unassisted with 5:46 left in the first half.

BOWDOIN 6, AMHERST 2: Emma Stevens scored three goals in the first half and the Polar Bears (2-0, 1-0 NESCAC) cruised past the Mammoths (1-1, 0-1) in Brunswick.

Abby Bashaw and Kara Finnerty each added a goal and an assist for Bowdoin. Elizabeth Growney added a goal.

SOUTHERN MAINE 7, SALEM STATE 1: Abigail Staples and Samantha Ellis had two goals apiece to power the offense as the Huskies (2-1, 1-0 Little East) cruised by the Vikings (0-2, 0-1) in a Little East Conference opener in Gorham.

Emily Skvorak, Hayden Spencer and Maggie Redman added goals for Southern Maine.

TUFTS 2, COLBY 0: Beth Krikorian and Hanaa Malik both scored to lift the eighth-ranked Jumbos (1-0, 1-0) to a NESCAC win against the Mules (1-1, 0-1) in Waterville.

HAMILTON 3, BATES 2: The Continentals (2-0, 1-0 NESCAC) scored three unanswered goals in the final 19 minutes to rally past the Bobcats (0-1, 0-1) in Lewiston.

Grace Fitzgerald and Victoria McGee scored early in the second half to give Bates a 2-0 lead. Tatiana Bradley scored twice and Anna Villamil also scored as Hamilton rallied.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

SOUTHERN MAINE 3, BECKER 0: Ciera Berthiaume scored twice to lift the Huskies (4-0) over the Falcons (1-1-1) in Gorham.

Emma Cost also scored for Southern Maine.

TUFTS 2, COLBY 0: Sophie Lloyd scored a goal in each half as the Jumbos (2-0, 1-0 NESCAC) beat the Mules (1-1, 0-1) in Waterville.

AMHERST 1, BOWDOIN 0: Alexa Juarez scored on a penalty kick as the Mammoths (2-0, 1-0 NESCAC) beat the Polar Bears (0-1-1, 0-1) in Brunswick.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 1, WESTFIELD STATE 1: Vanessa Hodge scored as the Nor’easters (0-2-1) tied the Owls (1-2-1) in Westfield, Massachusetts.

Madison Dufries had put the Owls in front 1-0 with a goal 25:20 into the game.

HAMILTON 2, BATES 0: Alex Fontana and Cat Gambino scored first-half goals as the Continentals (1-1, 1-1) defeated the Bobcats (1-1, 0-1) during NESCAC play in Lewiston.

ST. JOSEPH’S 2, ST. JOSEPH’S (CONN.) 0: Kayley Mattos scored a goal and the Monks (3-0, 1-0 GNAC) benefitted from an own goal in a win over the Blue Jays (2-2, 0-1) in West Hartford, Connecticut.

MEN’S SOCCER

UM-FARMINGTON 3, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Yusuf Mohamed, Sawyer Deroche and Derek McLaughlin all scored as the Beavers (1-2) beat the Huskies (1-2-1) in Farmington.

Benjamin Musese scored for Southern Maine.

AMHERST 1, BOWDOIN 0: Luke Nguyen scored 30:29 into the game to lift the Mammoths (2-0, 1-0) to a win over the Polar Bears (1-1, 0-1) in Brunswick.

Bowdoin appeared to tie the game midway through the second period, but the goal was waved off on a whistle in the box.

THOMAS 3, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 2: Jahzardae Samuels had a goal and an assist as the Terriers (3-1) beat the Nor’easters (1-2) in Biddeford.

Kyle Patterson and Josh Morrissey also scored for Thomas, which jumped out to a 2-0 lead.

Lee Esposito and Cam Twombly scored for UNE.

HAMILTON 1, BATES 0: Aidan Wood scored 12:30 into the game as the Continentals (2-0, 1-0 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (1-1, 0-1) in Lewiston.

ST. JOSEPH’S 5, ST. JOSEPH 0 (Conn.): Brett Mattos scored twice in the first half as the Monks (4-0, 1-0) beat the Blue Jays (2-1, 0-1) in West Hartford, Connecticut.

Ryan Buonaiuto and Jason Umbehr also scored for the Monks.

TUFTS 1, COLBY 0: Max Jacobs scored the winning goal 2:14 into overtime to lift the Jumbos (2-0, 1-0 NESCAC) over the Mules (1-1, 0-1) at Colby College Field in Waterville.

Dan Carlson made six saves for the Mules, who were outshot 21-10.

