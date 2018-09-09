NEW YORK — CBS says longtime CEO Les Moonves has resigned, just hours after more sexual harassment allegations involving the network’s longtime leader surfaced.

The New Yorker magazine on Sunday reported that six women had made new sexual misconduct allegations against Moonves. Moonves acknowledged relations with three of the women but said they were consensual, and that he had never used his position to hurt the careers of women.

Six other women accused Moonves of misconduct in another New Yorker article published last month.

Moonves joined CBS as head of entertainment in 1995, and has been CEO of CBS Corp. since 2006, leading the CBS network, Showtime and other entities. CBS has spent much of his tenure as the nation’s most popular broadcast network, with hits like “The Big Bang Theory” and “NCIS,” and its success has made Moonves one of the highest paid and most powerful executives in the business.

He remained on the job despite the earlier allegations, and there were earlier reports that he was negotiating a buyout from his contract.

One of the women, Phyllis Golden-Gottlieb, reported her accusations to Los Angeles police last year, but they weren’t pursued because of the statute of limitations. She said that Moonves, while an executive at the Lorimar production studio in the late 1980s, pushed her head into his lap and forced her to perform oral sex.

At another time, she said an angry Moonves pushed her hard against a wall. When she resisted later advances, she began to be frozen out at the company, she said.

“He absolutely ruined my career,” she told the magazine.

Another woman, Jessica Pallingston, said Moonves had forced her to perform oral sex on her first day working as his assistant at Warner Bros. productions. Other women told the magazine of unwanted touching or advances by Moonves.

In a statement to the magazine, Moonves said the “appalling accusations” are untrue. “In my 40 years of work, I have never before heard of such disturbing accusations,” Moonves said. “I can only surmise they are surfacing now for the first time, decades later, as part of a concerted effort by others to destroy my name, my reputation and my career. Anyone who knows me knows that the person described in this article is not me.”

The organization Time’s Up, which fights accusations of sexual misconduct, said the women had made “bone-chilling” accusations against Moonves. “We believe them,” Times’ Up said in a statement on Sunday.

