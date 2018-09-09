You’ve heard about the school gardens all across the state, here’s your chance to go see some of them. The Maine School Garden Network has organized a “Summer Success Garden Tour” for this Saturday. You’ll hop on a bus with representatives from the Maine School Garden Network and visit some of the most prolific and established school gardens in the state.

Double bonus, you get to stay overnight at a working farm and if you’re a teacher looking to get continuing education credits, you’ll receive a certificate for 13 contact hours or 1.3 continuing education units, CEUs.

Maine School Garden Network promotes and supports educational gardens for youth, and encourages school programs that teach healthy eating and environmental stewardship.

The event begins at Wolfe’s Neck Farm in Freeport, which is also where attendees will spent the night. Participants will hop on a bus and travel around the region, visiting school gardens in North Windham, Durham, Westbrook, Bath and elsewhere. There’s also yoga in the garden at Wolfe’s Neck and a morning hayride.

The price of admission covers meals, including a barbecue and the overnight accommodations at Wolfe’s Neck. This is a hands-on event, designed to teach participants about ways to establish and sustain a school garden. Some scholarships are available on a first come, first served basis.

— MARY POLS

WHAT: Summer Success Garden Tour put on by the Maine School Garden Network

WHEN: Begins at 8 a.m. Saturday and ends Sunday morning

WHERE: Begins and ends at Wolfe’s Neck Farm, 134 Burnett Road, Freeport. Includes stops at Durham Community School, Pineland Farms, Manchester School in North Windham, Saccarappa School in Westbrook, the L.O.C.A.L. garden in Bath and likely a school in Portland.

HOW MUCH: $125 (includes overnight at Wolfe’s Neck Farm). For more information, write to [email protected] or visit the event’s Facebook page at Summer Success Garden Tour. For scholarship information, contact [email protected] Register at Eventbrite.com

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: