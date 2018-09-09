I’m an old U.S. Marine, who proudly served this wonderful country of ours during, and after, the Korean War. If I were a young Marine today and had to salute the present commander in chief, after doing so, I would throw up my guts in disgust. People who think there is nothing lower than whale doo-doo, well, think again!

I, with a tear in my eye, salute Sen. John McCain for his heroism, patriotism and true grit.

Sen. McCain, all your brother and sister veterans know you are at peace in heaven, for you served your hell on Earth in the Hanoi Hilton. RIP, our hero.

Semper Fi,

Toby Koles

Saco

