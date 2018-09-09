Juxtapose the vision of John McCain’s widow, Cindy McCain, flanked by her two sons dressed in military uniforms with a photograph of draft avoider Donald Trump, flanked by his two sons in business suits, and there should be no question who is the American hero and who is the American scammer.
Larry Kaplan
Cape Elizabeth
