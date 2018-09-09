Peter Webster’s letter (Maine Sunday Telegram, Sept. 2) praising Shawn Moody’s “impeccable honesty, heartfelt decency and humility,” and decrying the unfairness of a Steve Meyers cartoon that portrays the Republican gubernatorial nominee as a mindless follower of Gov. LePage, appears to ignore one important question: If Moody is not a partisan follower of LePage, why in heaven’s name would he appoint the governor’s daughter as his campaign manager?

Enough said.

Petros Panagakos

Portland

Share

< Previous

Next >