Peter Webster’s letter (Maine Sunday Telegram, Sept. 2) praising Shawn Moody’s “impeccable honesty, heartfelt decency and humility,” and decrying the unfairness of a Steve Meyers cartoon that portrays the Republican gubernatorial nominee as a mindless follower of Gov. LePage, appears to ignore one important question: If Moody is not a partisan follower of LePage, why in heaven’s name would he appoint the governor’s daughter as his campaign manager?

Enough said.

Today's Letters

Petros Panagakos

Portland

