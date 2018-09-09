AUGUSTA — Augusta police are searching for a man who robbed the Walgreens pharmacy on Memorial Circle of drugs Sunday morning.

The man, believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s, made off with a narcotic medication after handing a threatening note to a pharmacist, according to police Sgt. Eric Lloyd.

Lloyd declined to identify the type or amount of medication.

The robber was white, had a beard and did not show a weapon, according to a statement from the Augusta Police Department.

After a Walgreens employee reported the robbery at 10:37 a.m., city police officers and members of the Maine State Police combed the area with the help of a dog, according to Lloyd. They found a black hooded sweatshirt discarded near the pharmacy, in front of Penney Memorial United Baptist Church on Water Street.

The case has been turned over to Augusta detectives, who will consider evidence recovered in the search as well as photos of the robber taken at the pharmacy, Lloyd said.

