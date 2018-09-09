BRUNSWICK — Brett Mattos scored off a Cody Elliott free kick midway through the second half Sunday and St. Joseph’s went on to a 1-0 victory against Bowdoin in a nonconference men’s soccer game.

The Monks (5-0) extended their unbeaten streak to 26 games dating to November 2016, tying Tufts in the NCAA tournament last season before losing on penalty kicks. They didn’t allow a regular-season goal last season and have yet to give one up this year.

Elliott delivered the free kick to the left post, where Mattos finished with a side volley to the opposite corner.

Blake Mullen made three saves for the Monks. Chris Kingston turned away seven shots for Bowdoin (1-2).

Adrian Dubois became the Monks’ all-time coaching victories leader with a 55-24-9 record in slightly over four years.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 1, VERMONT TECH 1: Hanssen Casey broke a scoreless tie 25:09 into the second half, giving Southern Maine Community College (1-1-1, 0-0-1 Yankee Small College) a 1-0 lead until Scott Durkee answered from Scott Shepherd five minutes later for Vermont Tech (0-4-1, 0-2-1)at Randolph, Vermont.

Camden Labrecque made six saves for the SeaWolves, including one in the second overtime.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

MAINE 2, SIENA 1: Nicole Bailey broke a 1-1 tie 18:33 into the second half as the Black Bears (3-2-1) won their home opener, defeating Siena (3-3-1) at Orono.

Julia Mahoney, who assisted on the winning goal, gave Maine a 1-0 lead 12:34 into the game. Ashleight Sarafin tied it, connecting with Emily McNelis eight minutes into the second half.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 8, VERMONT TECH 0: Callie O’Brien and Emily Harris scored three times each as Southern Maine Community College (3-0, 1-0 Yankee Small College) overpowered the Green Knights (0-3, 0-2) at Randolph, Vermont.

FIELD HOCKEY

MAINE 5, LAFAYETTE 1: Casey Crowley’s goal four minutes into the game set the tone for Maine (5-0), which opened a 3-0 halftime lead over the Leopards (0-5) and led 5-0 with 6:27 left at Hamden, Connecticut.

MIDDLEBURY 7, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 0: Molly Freeman sandwiched a pair of goals around one from Olivia Green as the Panthers (3-0) took a 3-0 lead in the opening 10:18 against the University of New England (0-4) at Middlebury, Vermont.

SOUTHERN MAINE 2, MANHATTANVILLE 1: Samantha Ellis scored with two minutes remaining to lift the Huskies (3-1) over Manhattanville (1-3) at Gorham.

