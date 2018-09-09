Auto racing

Gabe Brown, 15, of Center Conway, New Hampshire, became the youngest track champion in Oxford Plains Speedway history, clinching the Super Late Model title with a sixth-place finish in the final race of the season Saturday night.

Ryan Robbins of Dixfield won the 50-lap feature for his second victory of the season. He was followed by Austin Teras, 15, of Gray, and Tracy Strong of Gordon.

Kyle Treadwell of Buckfield took the checkered flag in the 30-lap Street Stock feature, while Matt Dufault of Turner wrapped up the season title.

Other series champions were Dustin Salley of Poland, Bandits; Kyle Kilgore of South Paris, Figure 8; Kevin Varney of Mechanic Falls, 4-cylinder Figure 8; Thomas Brackett of Auburn, Rookies; Ajay Cates of Lyman, Outlaws; Jamie Heath of Waterford, Rebels; Brandon Varney of Mechanic Falls, Cruisers; Ryan Farrar of Oxford, Trucks; and Breeanna Spaulding of Lisbon, Ladies.

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS’ SOCCER: Nik Hester had a goal and an assist, and five players scored as Falmouth (2-1) earned a 5-0 victory Saturday against visiting Noble (0-4).

Josh LeFevre, Hester and Charlie Adams scored in the first half, with Gus Ford and Kyle Bouchard recording assists. Tom Fitzgerald scored from Hester in the second half, and Ben Greene from Wilder Payson.

Alvaro Fuentes-Cantillana needed four saves for the shutout. Noah Stafford of the Knights had 13 saves.

GOLF

PGA: A steady rain washed out play Sunday and the PGA Tour will wait until Monday to decide whether it can try to complete 72 holes of the BMW Championship, the third FedEx Cup playoff event. If the forecast makes it unlikely to finish, the tournament could be cut to 54 holes.

Justin Rose has a one-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. A victory would get him to No. 1 in the world rankings. Keegan Bradley was projected to finish 30th in the FedEx Cup, which would knock out Jordan Spieth from the Tour Championship.

EUROPEAN: Matthew Fitzpatrick sank a 12-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to retain his European Masters title in a playoff against Lucas Bjerregaard at Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

ROAD RACING

BOSTON MARATHON: The Boston Athletic Association said registration for next year’s race will open at 10 a.m. Monday.

The BAA said it again will use a rolling registration to give the fastest qualifiers first dibs on a bib.

FIFTH AVENUE MILE: Jenny Simpson won in New York for a sixth consecutive year, finishing in 4:18.8. Jake Wightman of Great Britain won the men’s race, edging Nick Willis of New Zealand, who was trying for a record-breaking fifth title.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Breanna Stewart scored nine of her 25 points in the fourth quarter, and Seattle held off visiting Washington 75-73 to take a 2-0 lead in the finals.

Seattle will head to Washington for Game 3 on Wednesday night needing one win to claim the third title in franchise history.

– Staff and news service report

Share

< Previous

Next >