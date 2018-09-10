SOUTHERN MAINE HEALTH CARE



Maeve Kane Bonaventura, born Aug. 6 to Michael and Hannah Bonaventura of Dayton. Grandparents are Trish and Wayne Sturdivant of Otisfield, Cindy Beatty of Windham and Kathy and Joe Bonaventura of Jacksonville, Florida.

ST. MARY’S REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

Daota Rain Smith, born Aug. 29 to Deric Smith and Cashlin Bronish of Brunswick. Grandparents are Raylene Blogett and Mike Bronish, both of Jay, Chrisanna Cumming of Livermore Falls and Eric Smith of Taylorsville, North Carolina.

