KENNEBUNK

Museum exhibit recalls World War I armistice

The Brick Store Museum, at 117 Main St., is celebrating the centennial of the World War I armistice with the exhibition “From the Kennebunks to the Argonne Forest: The Great War That Changed America.”

The museum ran a six-month campaign for its Poppy Project, an outdoor installation of 100 metal poppies in the rear courtyard memorializing loved ones, each dedicated to a lost family member or an unknown soldier.

Visitors can view the installation while visiting the museum exhibitions, which include the Centennial exhibition, “1968” and “Minzy & MacDonald: A Show in Black and White.”

The installation will be on view through November.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH

Community Animal Watch seeks cat food, pet carriers

The Old Orchard Beach Community Animal Watch is seeking donations of cat food and pet carriers to feed and house cats in their care.

Donations can be sent to OOB Town Hall, 1 Portland Ave., Old Orchard Beach, ME 04064 with CAW on the memo line.

STANDISH

Saint Joseph’s College gets grant for chemistry program

Saint Joseph’s College will receive a $182,845 grant from the National Science Foundation for a “Chemistry for the Community” initiative, which will create a service learning chemistry curriculum that will engage community partners and provide complex roles for student-scientists.

In one of the partnerships, organic chemistry students will work with Windham/Raymond high schoolers.

The grant will help the college develop and implement the service learning chemistry curriculum, evaluate the benefits of the curriculum and offer an instructional model for other institutions to follow.

For details, call Patricia Erikson, Ph.D., director of communications and government relations, at 893-7721 or go to www.sjcme.edu.

Share

< Previous

Next >