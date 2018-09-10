Any eligible Maine voter who has had enough of the LePage and Trump wrecking-ball administrations must not sit out the upcoming November elections. The last thing we need is another governor who requires on-the-job training. We’ve seen what that is like, and it’s another reason why Democrat Janet Mills will provide the leadership our Legislature and citizens expect.

Gov. LePage and President Trump keep stirring the pot of hatred and divisiveness, which is dragging us all back into the caves, if you catch my drift. We can’t just keep ranting and raving about this and then “wonder what happened.”

Please don’t give up in disgust; get out there and vote for reasonable and capable candidates who represent your values and needs. It’s no longer a matter of voter privilege, it’s a duty, and it begins by casting your vote.

Roberta Watson

Sanford

Share

< Previous

Next >