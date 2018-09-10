Maine voters face a simple choice this November. Vote for positive change that stimulates progress for us all or vote to reinforce the divisive status quo and limit the opportunities for our state’s growth.

It’s time to make a switch. I am voting for independent candidate Terry Hayes for governor. She is the change-maker in this election.

Elected with bipartisan support, Terry is the current state treasurer. She spent her career in public service forging consensus in Augusta and making government work for Mainers. With this key experience, she will focus on righting our financial ship, growing our economy and protecting our natural environment.

She is already walking the walk as the only Clean Elections candidate in the race, demonstrating early on that she will answer only to the Maine people – not political parties, wealthy donors or other special interests. Learn more about her platform and consider voting for her!

Carol Ryan Ertz

Yarmouth

Share

< Previous

Next >