A couple of questions for Gen. John Kelly, chief of staff to the president: Was the oath you swore to uphold when you joined the military similar to the oath that I swore to uphold? If so, sir, how can you sleep at night, aiding and abetting a person driving our country to disaster?

Climate change, G7, NATO, character and arrogance – the list goes on. Recently, a decorated admiral asked to join the folks of integrity whose security clearances were revoked by the president in a fit of pique.

Not only does the president flout the law, he has chastised Sen. John McCain, a national hero. After Sen. McCain passed, Trump showed his character by being outraged at seeing the flag at half-staff over the White House and had the flag raised. Atrocious!

My flag went to half-staff the moment I heard of Sen. McCain’s passing – no executive order needed.

Our forefathers, who worked so diligently drawing up the Constitution and writing the Bill of Rights, must be squirming in their graves. God help us!

Carroll Hansen

Parsonsfield

