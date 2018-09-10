I am writing to express my support for our independent senator, Angus King, who is up for re-election Nov. 6.

He stands tall among so many others presently serving in the Senate. By personal example, he is a man of integrity, honesty and enormous energy. He has again made a commitment to the state of Maine, its well-being and all its people.

Sen. King works long hours to overcome partisan gridlock in Washington. He takes time to meet with and understand the issues of his constituents back home.

He is tireless. He has worked hard to protect our environment, expand access to health care and keep our nation safe.

Sen. King’s desire is to connect with as many Maine people as possible, listening locally so he can fight for us nationally as well as globally. I will be proud to vote for Sen. King again Nov. 6, and I hope you will join me.

Anne Chadwick Parker

Falmouth

