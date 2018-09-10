U.S. exports of live lobster to China dropped significantly in July, the first month a new tariff on the crustaceans took effect.

According to trade analysis firm WISERtrade, live lobster exports in July of this year were down 28 percent over the same month last year. Census data show the U.S. shipped about $4.2 million worth of live lobster to China in July and shipped $5.9 million the same month in 2017.

About 80 percent of live lobster exports to China are from Maine.

Lobster was among the thousands of products that fell under new tariff regulations imposed by the U.S. and Chinese governments in a tit-for-tat trade dispute. Maine lobster dealers have been feeling the effects, with some laying off workers and others scrambling to find new markets for the popular seafood.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: