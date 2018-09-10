The University of Maine football team, which rallied to defeat an FBS opponent Saturday night, has climbed in both of the FCS national polls, it was announced Monday.

The Black Bears advanced to No. 17 in the STATS poll and to No. 20 in the American Football Coaches Association poll.

Maine is 2-0 after spotting Western Kentucky a 21-point lead on the road, then coming back for a stunning 31-28 victory.

It came after Maine dominated New Hampshire at home in its opener, defeating its rival for the first time since 2010.

The victory against Western Kentucky was Maine’s first over an FBS program since 2013. The Black Bears are 2-0 for the first time since 2013, when they started 3-0 en route to a 10-3 season that ended with their most recent NCAA playoff appearance.

• Maine running back Ramon Jefferson was named the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week. Jefferson, a redshirt freshman, rushed for 60 yards on 12 carries against Western Kentucky. He finished the game with 111 yards of offense, and scored his first career touchdown on a 51-yard reception.

RUTGERS: Freshman quarterback Art Sitkowski is feeling better and Coach Chris Ash expects him to play this weekend against Kansas.

Sitkowski hurt his right shoulder Saturday in a 52-3 loss at No. 4 Ohio State when sacked by Nick Bosa in the waning seconds of the first half with the Scarlet Knights trailing, 35-0.

FLORIDA: Coach Dan Mullen wants to be clear: He never intended to call his players soft after a 27-16 loss to Kentucky.

Mullen said he was referring to how they played while losing to the Wildcats for the first time in more than three decades.

NEBRASKA: Quarterback Adrian Martinez is day-to-day with a right knee injury and it might be close to game time Saturday until it’s known if he can play against Troy.

