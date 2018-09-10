YORK — Bailey Oliver had a goal and two assists Monday to lead York to a 4-0 victory against Gray-New Gloucester in a Western Maine Conference field hockey game.

Lexi Brent opened the scoring from Ashley Carney, then Oliver set up Sage Works for a score, and added an unassisted goal as York (4-1) took a 3-0 halftime lead against the Patriots (2-3).

Emlyn Patry scored in the second half from Oliver.

Julianna Kiklis and Kate Nowell combined for three saves for the Wildcats.

FREEPORT 5, CAPE ELIZABETH 0: Alexa Koening scored three first-half goals to lead the Falcons (3-1) past the Capers (0-3) at Freeport.

Ally Randall and Natalie Anderson added goals.

Christiana Pinette stopped 11 shots for Cape Elizabeth.

DIRIGO 4, BOOTHBAY REGION 3: Allison Perreault scored with five minutes remaining in the second overtime to lift the Cougars (4-2) past the Seahawks (1-4) at Boothbay Harbor.

Kailey Hackett scored three first-half goals to give Dirigo a 3-2 lead, but Chloe Arsenault scored her second goal of the game for Boothbay with 10 minutes remaining in regulation.

Emily Echols added a goal for the Seahawks.

BRUNSWICK 5, LEWISTON 1: The Dragons (2-2) scored twice in the first half and three times in the second to defeat Lewiston (0-4) at Brunswick.

Sara Scrapchansky and Shea Sullivan scored two goals apiece, and Lauren Jacobs had another for Brunswick. Erin Coughlin finished with two assists.

Erin Lachance scored 16 minutes into the second half for Lewiston.

WINTHROP 10, HALL-DALE 1: Moriah Hajduk and Kerrigan Anuszewski scored three goals apiece, lifting the Rambers (5-0) over Hall-Dale (0-5) at Winthrop.

Maddie Perkins, Bre Feeney, Linsay Letourneau and Bryana Baxter also scored.

Lexi Chartier answered for the Bulldogs.

MT. ARARAT 1, OXFORD HILLS 0: Hannah Huston’s first half goal stood up as Mt. Ararat (4-0) slipped past Oxford Hills (2-2) at South Paris.

Wyley Fitzpatrick and Holly Temple assisted on the goal.

Lily Schenk and Emma Lapreziosa combined for five saves and the shutout. Maddy Day made four stops for the Vikings.

ST. DOMINIC 6, WELLS 0: Caroline Johnson scored four goals as the Saints (3-0) shut out the Warriors (1-2-1) at Wells.

Paige Cote added two goals and an assist, Kylie Leavitt assisted twice and Bailey Derocher once.

Simone Long came up with 11 saves for the shutout.

SANFORD 4, NOBLE 2: Alysha Simpson scored twice as the Spartans (1-2) held off the Knights (1-3) in North Berwick.

Kallee Turner and Maddie Romano also scored for Sanford.

Kassidy Lessard had both goals for Noble.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

TRAIP ACADEMY 7, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 0: Sydney Auclair scored three goals and Jen McCluskey had three assists as the Rangers (3-0) rolled past the Seagulls (0-3) at Kittery.

Molly Sawtelle, Grace Robillard, Nora Gilbert and Molly Stites also scored for Traip, which led 3-0 at halftime.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 5, HYDE 2: Jaycee Cole scored the first two goals and Spruce Mountain (3-0) went on to defeat Hyde (1-3) at Livermore Falls.

Calley Baker scored twice and Sierra Mitchell added a second-half goal for Spruce Mountain.

Maggie Lyles and Lily Huettel answered for Hyde.

Bell Braitberg saved 14 shots for Hyde and Annabelle Collins saved nine for Spruce Mountain.

BOYS’ SOCCER

CAPE ELIZABETH 4, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Nick Aceto scored twice in the second half as the Capers (1-1-2) broke away from a scoreless game at halftime to defeat the Raiders (1-1) at Fryeburg.

Philip Tarling and Stewart Kelley also scored.

Chandler Adams stopped six shots for Fryeburg. Harry Baker made five saves for the shutout.

HALL-DALE 3, LISBON 0: Ian Stebbins and Matt Albert had a goal and an assist each to lead the Bulldogs (4-0) over Lisbon (0-3) at Farmingdale.

Josh Nadeau also scored and Sam Schaeffer made four saves for Hall-Dale.

Sean Moore stopped 28 shots for Lisbon.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 4, DIRIGO 0: The Phoenix (1-3) scored two goals in each half and shut out Dirigo (0-2) at Dixfield.

Four players scored: Andrew Shaw, Owen Bryant, Jack Gilbert and Bryce Chavez. Spruce Mountain outshot Dirigo, 18-7.

MT. ABRAM 6, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2: Tyson Hill and Evan Allen each scored twice as Mt. Abram (3-0) defeated Mountain Valley (2-2) at Salem.

Hill opened the scoring 13 minutes into the game. Kenyon Pillsbury and Denny Marble also scored for the Roadrunners.

Will Sorensen answered for Mountain Valley.

VOLLEYBALL

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 3, WELLS 0: Sydney Plummer had four aces, four kills and 12 digs as the Panthers (2-1) beat the Warriors (1-2) in straight sets at Yarmouth.

Afton Morton had nine aces three kills and five assists, and Elizabeth Kennedy added eight kills and three digs for the Panthers, who won 26-24, 25-19 and 25-20.

WINDHAM 3, CHEVERUS 1: Megan Fleck had four kills, 17 assists and 13 digs as the Eagles (1-1) beat the Stags (1-2) in four sets at Windham.

Morgan Proulx had eight kills and Megan Harmon added four for Windham, which won 25-17, 25-15, 20-25 and 25-23.

BRUNSWICK 3, CONY 1: Lauren Whitlock finished with 24 assists, 15 aces and a pair of kills as Brunswick/Mt. Ararat (1-3) downed Cony (1-3) at Augusta.

Kathleen Trapp added 14 kills, six aces and five digs, Naomi Martin had six aces and Kassidy Dixon chipped in with seven kills for Brunswick, which took the first two games 25-15, 25-13, fell in the third 23-25, then clinched it in the fourth, 25-17.

