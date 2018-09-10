At one point this year, the New England Patriots had so much running depth that they released two veterans – Mike Gillislee and Brandon Bolden – on cut-down day.

In the NFL, life changes fast.

Jeremy Hill suffered a torn ACL in Sunday’s victory, according to the NFL Network. The veteran running back will be placed on the season-ending injured reserve. It’s a tough break for the 25-year-old, who played well enough this summer to beat out Gillislee for a roster spot.

On Sunday, Hill was used as the main backup behind Rex Burkhead. He rushed for 25 yards on four carries (6.3 yards per carry) and added a 6-yard reception.

Hill also partially blocked a punt on special teams. He helped the offense get going in their final drive before the half when his two runs went for gains of 8 and 11 yards.

Unfortunately, Hill’s season came to an end shortly after that. Hill suffered the knee injury at 12:25 of the third quarter when James Develin was blocked into the side of his knee following a Rob Gronkowski fumble.

It was evident right there that the back’s injury was serious.

Hill came to the Patriots after four seasons in Cincinnati. He signed a one-year deal this offseason. After rushing for 1,124 yards in his 2014 rookie season, Hill looked to revitalize his career after injuries set him back last year.

The Patriots could be in the market for more running back help. It’s a far cry from where they were a few weeks ago.

At the moment, Burkhead and James White are the two main backs. First-round pick Sony Michel should factor in, but he’s dealing with a knee injury of his own.

He was inactive against Houston after being limited last week. When Michel gets healthy, he’ll have a big opportunity in front of him.

As far as adding another back, an easy solution could be to promote Ralph Webb off the practice squad. Webb ran for 102 yards (3.3 yards per carry) and scored two rushing touchdowns in the preseason.

PACKERS: Coach Mike McCarthy said he needs more information on the extent of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ knee injury to determine Rodgers’ availability for next week’s game against Minnesota.

Rodgers was sore Monday when the team returned to Lambeau Field, McCarthy said. The Packers reviewed the thrilling 24-23 win Sunday night over the Chicago Bears, in which Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter after returning from an injury.

BILLS: Buffalo decided to waive defensive tackle Adolphus Washington.

The Bills drafted Washington out of Ohio State with their third-round pick in 2016. He started 21 games over his first two seasons.

COLTS: Coach Frank Reich confirmed that right tackle J’Marcus Webb injured his hamstring late in Sunday’s loss to Cincinnati.

Reich didn’t provide a timetable for his return.

BROWNS: Coach Hue Jackson defended starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor as Cleveland’s players, coaches and fans digested how an opener that could have ended with the team’s first win since 2016 turned into a painful 21-21 draw against Pittsburgh – the NFL’s first Week 1 tie in 47 years.

Much of the postgame blame was directed at Taylor, who completed just 15 of 40 passes, got sacked seven times and missed a few open receivers in his first start for the Browns. But despite Taylor’s struggles, Jackson crushed any speculation he’s ready to turn his offense over to rookie Baker Mayfield anytime soon.

MONDAY’S GAME

JETS 48, LIONS 17: Sam Darnold made a stellar debut despite throwing a pick-6 on his first NFL pass and New York intercepted five passes at Detroit.

Darnold completed 16 of 21 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns. He helped the Jets set a franchise record for points on the road, surpassing the 47 points they scored in 1967 against the Boston Patriots, and outplayed 30-year-old Matthew Stafford.

