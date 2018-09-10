Pop music star Olivia Newton-John is opening up about her latest battle with cancer, this time located at the base of her spine.

In a sit-down interview with Australia’s “Sunday Night,” the 69-year-old singer spoke more about her latest diagnosis, which she announced in 2017 and has been treating since then.

Olivia Newton-John says she has been diagnosed with cancer for the third time in three decades. She said doctors found a tumor in her lower back in 2017.

Above all else, the “Grease” star is not alone in her fight.

“My husband’s always there, and he’s always there to support me, and I believe I will win over it and that’s my goal,” Newton-John said.

The conversation comes just weeks after rumors swirled about the singer’s health. They were sparked when two upcoming speaking appearances were canceled shortly after they were announced.

At the time, Newton-John’s publicist Michael Caprio dismissed the chatter, explaining that the cancellations were because of a scheduling conflict, not health issues.

The “Physical” singer was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, undergoing a partial mastectomy and reconstruction.

In 2013, she was again diagnosed with breast cancer, though it had migrated to her shoulder.

Her latest diagnosis is again breast cancer, this time metastasized to her sacrum.

By all appearances, Newton-John is clinging fast to her typical sunny energy, committed to “treating (her cancer) naturally and doing really well.”

