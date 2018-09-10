AUGUSTA — The Augusta Police Department released surveillance camera images early Monday afternoon of the man suspected of robbing the Walgreens Pharmacy on Memorial Circle Sunday morning.

The man, believed to be in his late-20s or early-30s, made off with a narcotic medication after handing a written threat to a pharmacist, according to police Sgt. Eric Lloyd. The robber was white, had a beard and did not show a weapon, police said Sunday.

The man is seen in the image to be wearing a black hooded sweatshirt — with the hood up — and blue jeans.

Deputy Chief Kevin Lully declined to say the type of medication stolen on Monday.

A Walgreens employee reported the robbery at 10:37 a.m., prompting city police officers and Maine State Police to comb the area with the help of a dog. They found a black hooded sweatshirt discarded near the pharmacy, in front of Penney Memorial United Baptist Church on Water Street.

Lloyd said the case has been turned over to Augusta detectives, who will consider evidence recovered in the search and the store’s surveillance images.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact police.

Sam Shepherd — 621-5666

[email protected]

Twitter: @SamShepME

