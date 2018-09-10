Progressive groups are ratcheting up the pressure on Susan Collins, including sending her offices coat hangers, organizing rallies, social media campaigns, calling her offices, sending emails and raising funds for a future opponent if she votes to confirm controversial Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The coat hangers are symbolic of returning to women receiving “back-alley” abortions before the 1973 Supreme Court ruling legalized abortion.

Collins has praised Kavanaugh for his qualifications and said she was encouraged that Kavanaugh considered Roe v. Wade “settled law” and “precedent upon precedent.” Pro abortion rights groups have said they are deeply skeptical of Kavanaugh’s stance on abortion and believe he would be a reliable vote to overturn Roe or side with rulings that greatly limit a women’s right to choose.

Collins, who remains undecided, is a pro-choice Republican in a closely-divided Senate, and along with Alaska Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski, are being targeted as possible “no” votes on Kavanaugh. Collins, Murkowski and the late Sen. John McCain of Arizona were the only Republican senators to vote against repealing the Affordable Care Act in 2017. The ACA vote failed by one vote in July, 2017.

Waiting for a potential opponent for Collins – who would be up for re-election in 2020 – is nearly $900,000 million in campaign funding, if she votes to confirm Kavanaugh.

The money would be released to Collins’ Democratic opponent if she votes in favor of Kavanaugh.

The pressure campaign, coordinated by national group Be A Hero and Maine progressive groups Mainers for Accountable Leadership and the Maine People’s Alliance, has taken off beyond expectations, organizers said.

“It’s sort of inconceivable,” said Marie Follyater Smith, of Mainers for Accountable Leadership. “It’s a sign of how frustrated people are, and how engaged they are, and how much the vote means to them.”

About 500 people attended a rally in front of Portland City Hall on Aug. 26 to encourage Collins to vote “no” on Kavanaugh, Follyater Smith said. A new change.org petition encourages people to boycott Maine businesses if Collins votes to confirm a Supreme Court justice prior to the new Congress taking office in 2019.

Meanwhile, a television ad that aired over the weekend urged Collins to vote “yes” on Kavanaugh, touting the judge’s qualifications.

Collins said on Friday at an event in Scarborough that she would carefully consider Kavanaugh, based on his positions, qualifications, record as a federal judge, her meeting with him and how he answered questions last week before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“I have been involved in confirmation hearings for six Supreme Court justices. I have always waited until hearings are done and until I have reviewed the paperwork and cases, et cetera,” Collins said.

Collins has voted for Supreme Court nominees put forward by Democratic and Republican presidents, including liberal justices Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor and conservatives Neil Gorsuch, John Roberts and Samuel Alito.

The Supreme Court is currently split 4-4 between liberal and conservative justices.

This story will be updated.

