Monks top Gordon to stay unbeaten in field hockey

Libby Pomerleau and Emma Rutledge each scored twice, and St. Joseph’s recorded its third straight shutout, cruising to a 7-0 victory over Gordon in a nonconference field hockey game at Standish.

Alexandra Belaire, Kayla Kelly and Meghan Hill each added a goal for the Monks (4-0), who outshot the Fighting Scots 31-4 and had a 13-1 advantage in penalty corners.

Megan Baker needed to make two saves for the Monks, while Julia Altman and Jasmine Rosa combined to record 13 saves for Gordon (1-3).

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Former NBA all-star guard Kenny Anderson is taking over as the head coach at NAIA program Fisk University.

Fisk announced Monday on Twitter that Anderson had been hired to coach at the Nashville, Tennessee-based school.

The 47-year-old Anderson played for several NBA teams from 1991-2005. He made the 1994 NBA All-Star Game while playing for the New Jersey Nets, who selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 1991 draft.

He posted career averages of 12.6 points and 6.1 assists.

Anderson also starred for Georgia Tech’s 1990 Final Four team.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Golden Knights wasted little time in making sure Max Pacioretty will be around for the long haul after pulling off a trade to bring the former Montreal Canadiens captain to Las Vegas.

The team announced Monday that it had signed Pacioretty to a $28 million, four-year contract extension that runs through the 2022-23 season. The 29-year-old Pacioretty was entering the final season of a six-year deal.

The Stanley Cup runner-up Golden Knights acquired the All-Star forward Sunday night from the Canadiens for Tomas Tatar, prospect Nick Suzuki and a 2019 second-round pick.

Pacioretty has 226 goals and 222 assists in 626 career games, all with Montreal.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Restricted free agent forward Rodney Hood has re-signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 6-foot-8 Hood received a $3.4 million qualifying offer from Cleveland in June and agreed to sign it over the weekend. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Hood joined the Cavaliers at the trade deadline last season, coming over from Utah. He played in 21 regular-season games for Cleveland, averaging 10.8 points and 2.6 rebounds.

n The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed free agent forward Luol Deng, the latest former Bull to reunite with Coach Tom Thibodeau.

Deng’s one-year deal is for $2.4 million, according to a person with knowledge of the contract.

n Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker underwent surgery on his right (shooting) hand and is expected to be sidelined for six weeks. That would cause him to miss not only all of training camp but probably the first couple of games of the regular season.

TENNIS

WORLD RANKINGS: Novak Djokovic’s U.S. Open title moved him up three spots to No. 3 in the ATP rankings, behind Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, making the Big 3 the top three for the first time in three years.

Naomi Osaka jumped 12 places to a career-high No. 7 in the WTA thanks to her first Grand Slam title.

The runner-up, Serena Williams, is back in the top 20 at No. 16, after being No. 26 before the U.S. Open.

– Staff and news service report

