WATERVILLE — The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a mult-unit apartment building on Elm Street Sunday night, displacing 11 people.

“From our initial reports, we were unable to rule out whether the fire was intentionally set,” Waterville fire Chief Shawn Elser said Monday morning.

Waterville police detectives, as well as state fire investigators, were at the scene of the fire, which was reported at 6:40 p.m. and started in the basement of the building, according to Esler.

A message left Monday morning at the Fire Marshal’s Office Monday morning was not immediately returned.

About 30 firefighters from Waterville, Winslow, Oakland, Fairfield and the Skowhegan Fire Rapid Intervention Team responded to the fire at the corner of Elm Street and Western Avenue.

Esler said that when firefighters arrived, there was smoke and fire coming from the building.

The building is owned by Gerald Tapley and Dorrance Richardson, according to a press release from the Fire Department. It says all tenants had left the building before firefighters arrived and the basement apartment suffered heavy smoke and fire damage.

“The first and second floors received minor smoke damage,” it says.

Esler said the American Red Cross is helping tenants with housing, clothing and other needs.

He praised career and call firefighters for their quick and efficient response to the fire. He also praised Waterville police.

“Our police department supported our efforts greatly with traffic control and use of the detective division during the investigation,” he said. “We really appreciate the assistance we received from police.”

Esler said no one was injured in the fire, which was extinguished by 7:25 p.m. He said he did not know if the building was insured.

