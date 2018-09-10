Topsham police are looking for three people who ran from the scene of a Sunday morning car crash on River Road.

Officers were called to the area of 680 River Road around 12:45 a.m. Sunday for a car crash. A silver Mercedes had gone off the road, across and lawn and into a house before flipping over, police said.

A witness told police two men and a woman ran from the scene after the crash.

“We’d like to identify who was involved in this crash, as we’re sure you would if it happened on your lawn,” police said in a Facebook post.

Information related to the incident can be reported to Sgt. Ramsay at 207-725-4337.

