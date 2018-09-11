AUGUSTA — Police say they have charged a city man, 25-year-old Dylan Karczewski, with robbing Augusta’s Walgreens pharmacy on Sunday morning.

Karczewski was arrested Tuesday morning for unrelated reasons, then charged later in the day with robbery and violating conditions of release in connection with the Augusta robbery, Deputy Chief Kevin Lully, of the Augusta Police Department, said in a news release.

Karczewksi allegedly entered the pharmacy before 10:37 a.m. on Sunday, then left with a narcotic medication after handing a written threat to the pharmacist, police say. Police have not identified the amount or kind of medication that he allegedly stole, but said he displayed no weapon at the pharmacy.

Karczewski, who police say was a transient, was arrested Tuesday morning on a warrant for probation revocation, Lully said. Later in the day, police charged him with the robbery as well as violating conditions of release.

He is being held at the Kennebec County jail in lieu of $10,000 bail, Lully said.

In photos taken at Walgreens Pharmacy on Sunday, the suspect appeared to be wearing blue jeans and a black sweatshirt with the hood up. After the robbery was reported, police searched the surrounding area and found a discarded black sweatshirt in front of a nearby church.

Karczewski previously served prison time for the October 2012 robbery of a Rite Aid Pharmacy in Augusta. He was sentenced in March 2014 to five years in prison, with all but an initial two years suspended, followed by three years of probation. He also was fined $425.

In that incident, Karczewski threatened to blow the store up and then barricaded himself in its bathroom to consume the drugs.

