BIDDEFORD — The superintendent has declined to speak about a Biddeford School Committee member facing assault charges, saying that he can’t comment on his bosses.

But Superintendent Jeremy Ray did say the school board is reviewing policies and the City Charter in light of the criminal charges against Dennis Anglea.

Dennis Anglea

Anglea, 58, was indicted Thursday by the York County grand jury on felony charges of aggravated assault and attempted gross sexual assault, and a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence assault.

Anglea has served on the Biddeford School Committee since 2013, and his current term expires next year.

“The accusations that are against me are false, and I’m letting my lawyer and the system take care of it,” Anglea said Friday. “I expect to continue serving.”

Ray said in a brief email Tuesday that he was unable to comment on the matter as School Committee members are his bosses and it would be inappropriate for him to comment on pending charges. He said the School Department is reviewing the board’s responsibilities and options related to the charges against one of its members.

“We are still gathering facts, looking at policies, and looking at the charter,” Ray said.

All School Committee members are expected to adhere to the School Committee Code of Ethics, which states that members will not make disparaging remarks, in or out of School Committee meetings, about other School Committee members or their opinions.

According to the City Charter, a vacancy on the School Committee can occur if a member is convicted of a felony while in office, dies, resigns, moves out of the city, is employed by the city or School Department or is recalled. However, according to the charter, the recall of a School Committee or City Council member must be made by the voters of Biddeford.

The charges against Anglea stem from the account of a 47-year-old woman who told Biddeford police on April 24 that Anglea had assaulted her three days earlier in an upstairs room at 25 Alfred St.

According to an affidavit filed by Biddeford police Officer Shara Mike Guzelian, she and Anglea, who had known each other for a couple of years, ran into each other in downtown Biddeford on the night of April 21.

The woman said Anglea bought alcohol and the two went by flashlight up two flights of stairs to an unlit room in a property that he manages. She has accused Anglea of grabbing her, taking her clothes off, and banging her head against the floor. The woman revealed bruises on her chest and a small laceration in the center of her back, which appeared to be consistent with being dragged on the ground, according to Guzelian.

Anglea denied assaulting the woman and said the only time he put his hand on her was when he grabbed her left arm and led her down the stairs because she was intoxicated.

He said he bought her drinks and took her inside a building he managed because he didn’t want her drinking in public.

