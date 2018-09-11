KENNEBUNK — Kaylee Gregoire scored two second-half goals, including the eventual winner, as Kennebunk downed Massabesic 3-2 in an SMAA field hockey game on Tuesday.

Leading 2-1, Kennebunk (2-1) created a turnover deep in its offensive zone that led to a three-on-one break. Gregoire sent ball over the left shoulder of Massabesic goalkeeper Ashley Day to give the Rams a 3-1 lead with 16:10 remaining in the game.

“We worked hard in practice to be able to have our sticks in the right place at the right time and that basically showed it. It was Christine (Jarowicz) who was there, she took the shot, Taylor (Creech)’s stick was there to tip, and Kaylee’s stick was there to put it in,” said Kennebunk Coach Kayla Billings.

Gregoire had scored 85 seconds prior on a tip-in that broke a 1-1 tie.

Massabesic (2-2) cut the deficit to 3-2 less than two minutes later on a one-timer by freshman Micaela Jacobs.

“When we click, we really click. And when we don’t click it’s pretty clear,” said Massabesic Coach Michele Martin-Moore.

Despite three corners in the final 7:23, the Mustangs couldn’t tie the game.

“We came back after a bad first half, bad as in, not how we normally play. We came back with a fire and intensity I like to see. We started doing the things that we talked about, so what more can you ask from your team? They made the adjustments I wanted them to (make),” said Martin-Moore.

Massabesic won the corner battle over Kennebunk 10-6 but could not convert any into goals.

“It’s a little sore subject,” joked Martin-Moore. “We’re continuing to work on our corners. We have an extremely young team.”

Billings attributed the Rams’ success defensively on corners to sophomore midfielder Olivia Durham.

“Olivia Durham – the girl just flew today and was able to break up (Massabesic’s opportunities). (Massabesic) took 10 penalty corners and Olivia was there,” said Billings.

Kennebunk struck quickly, scoring the lone goal of the first half under five minutes into the game. Off a second consecutive corner, Jarowicz fired a backhand shot from the left side that found the bottom right corner of the net.

“This was actually our first time executing my corner in a game and it worked out pretty well,” said Jarowicz.

“Kennebunk played a great game. They cut to the ball, they beat us to the ball so many times in that first half, it was crazy. We were lucky that it was 1-0,” said Martin-Moore.

Massabesic tied the game at 1 just over five minutes into the second half on a slick goal by senior captain Grace Tutt. Off a rebound, Tutt slid her shot five-hole on Kennebunk goalkeeper Haley Moody.

“I think we were trying to do a little too much individual and a little less team-oriented (in the first half), in getting that ball to an open spot and running on,” said Martin-Moore.

Moody made eight saves for the Rams.

“Haley is strong, she’s looking good,” said Billings.

Share

< Previous

Next >