MANCHESTER — The only thing still standing from a house on Milliken Lane was the stone chimney after a fire burned it to the ground Tuesday morning.

The home has frontage on Cobbossee Lake.

Hallowell Fire Chief James Owens said the fire was burning itself out upon his arrival around 9:45 a.m.

Manchester firefighter Theodore Marshall was the highest-ranking member of his department on the scene.

“We got here, saw it on fire and tried to put it out,” he said.

Owens said nobody was home when they arrived, something property owner Jean Griffis confirmed to Marshall when she later arrived on the scene.

Ben Sechrist, a friend of Griffis from Manchester, said he received the call and frantically tried to locate the owner.

“I’ve been coming here since I was 15,” he said. “I’m just glad they’re alive.”

Griffis said she had a fire Monday night in the fireplace and that when she and her friend Mike Kolodny left Tuesday morning, it could have still been smoldering.