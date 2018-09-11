AUTO RACING

Austin Theriault of Fort Kent will make his return to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the track where he broke his back in 2015.

Theriault, 24, will drive the No. 30 On Point Motorsports Toyota Tundra in Friday’s Las Vegas 350 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It will be the 12th NASCAR truck race for Theriault, and his first since 2016.

On Oct. 3, 2015, driving for a team owned by Brad Keselowski, Theriault’s Ford F-150 was clipped by a competitor sending it viciously into an unpadded section of the Las Vegas speedway’s outside wall. Theriault suffered compression fractures of two vertebrae and was airlifted to the hospital.

Theriault competed in two NASCAR Truck races and made three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts in 2016 and won the 2017 ARCA Series championship. Theriault has raced sparingly this year.

TENNIS

USTA: While the head of the U.S. Tennis Association said that both Serena Williams and the chair umpire working the women’s U.S. Open championship singles match bore some responsibility for a situation that spiraled out of control Saturday, she believes there is a double standard at play when it comes to how male and female tennis players are treated.

“In my opinion, right now, yes, and it probably always has been,” Katrina Adams, the CEO of the sport’s U.S. governing body, told “CBS This Morning” Tuesday. “I think it’s a matter of having a conversation with the two guys and saying let’s cut it out, let’s slow it down, and then perhaps not understanding how they can have the same conversation with the females. We shouldn’t have to carry that extra weight on our back in anything that we do. I think that’s probably the context of the conversation.”

DAVIS CUP: The chair umpire who penalized Serena Williams a game in the U.S. Open final has been assigned to officiate the Davis Cup semifinal matches between the United States and Croatia.

International Tennis Federation spokeswoman Heather Bowles confirmed to the Associated Press on Tuesday that Carlos Ramos was chosen to work at the best-of-five series between the countries that begins Friday and concludes Sunday in Zadar, Croatia.

JAPAN WOMEN’S OPEN: Former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard lost her first-round match against Japan’s Nao Hibino, 6-4, 6-4.

Bouchard, who had a career-high No. 5 ranking in 2014 when she reached the Wimbledon final, was in Tokyo aiming to return to the top 100 after an inconsistent season.

SOCCER

FRIENDLY: This time England held the lead after Marcus Rashford scored, and avoided a record fourth straight loss.

The forward’s close-range volley in the 54th minute gave England a 1-0 victory over Switzerland in a friendly with Coach Gareth Southgate making sweeping changes.

Rashford was one of only two players retained in the starting lineup from Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Spain.

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: Rohan Dennis won his second time trial, while Simon Yates added a few more seconds to his lead over Alejandro Valverde.

Dennis dominated the 19.8-mile route from Santillana del Mar to Torrelavega in northern Spain with a time of 37 minutes, 57 seconds, nearly a minute faster than his closest competitors, Joseph Rosskopf and Jonathan Castroviejo.

