YARMOUTH — Yarmouth scored a goal for each team Tuesday night in a 1-1 boys’ soccer tie against Freeport, ending Yarmouth’s three-year, 26-game winning streak.

Yarmouth allowed an own goal with 61/2 minutes left to go in the game.

The Clippers (3-0-1), who are still on a 34-game unbeaten streak, took a 1-0 lead when Eric LaBrie scored on a quick counter attack seven minutes into the game. Yarmouth maintained that lead until a Clippers defender headed the ball into his own net.

Yarmouth keeper Isaac Owen made two saves. Atticus Patrick recorded four saves for the Falcons (2-0-2).

DEERING 1, MASSABESIC 0: Evan Leonard scored the winner with 20 seconds remaining in the second overtime session, cleaning up a deflection off a defender out front, as the Rams (3-2) shut out the Mustangs (1-4-1) at Portland.

CAPE ELIZABETH 6, WELLS 1: John O’Connor had a goal and two assists, and Archie McEvoy had a goal and an assist as the Capers (2-1-2) got production from six scorers as they took a 4-0 halftime lead and topped the Warriors (0-3) at Cape Elizabeth.

Calvin Stoughton and Jack Sands each added first-half goals for Cape Elizabeth, and Tiernan Lathrop and Nick Clifford rounded out the scoring.

Aiden Drake scored for Wells.

CHEVERUS 3, BONNY EAGLE 0: James Shimansky, Michael Nason and Jack Mullen each scored a goal to lead the Stags (3-1) to a shut-out win over the Scots (1-2-2) at Standish.

Shimansky opened the scoring in the first half and found Nason for a score in the second half as Cheverus took a 2-0 lead. Mullen scored on a penalty kick to extend the lead to 3-0.

Harrison Bell made two saves for the shutout. Ben Ackinson stopped four shots for Bonny Eagle.

NOBLE 0, MARSHWOOD 0: Noah Safford made 12 saves for the Knights (0-4-1) and George McDonnell stopped three shots for the Hawks (3-0-2) in a scoreless tie at South Berwick.

ST. DOMINIC 2, TRAIP ACADEMY 1: Alex Roy scored the winning goal in double overtime to give St. Dominic Academy a home win.

St. Dom’s (2-1-1) took the lead in the first half when a free kick from Jack Ouellette was tipped in by a Traip player for an own goal. In the second half, Jack Bouffard of Traip (1-3) tied the game with just-under two minutes remaining in regulation.

St. Dom’s won when Gaston Fuksa passed to Alex Roy for the goal.

St. Dom’s outshot Traip 23-18.

FALMOUTH 0, PORTLAND 0: Alvaro Fuentes-Cantillina and Henry Flynn each had shutouts as the Yachtsmen (2-1-1) tied the Bulldogs (1-2-1) at Portland.

Fuentes-Cantillina made 11 saves for Falmouth, and Flynn stopped five shots for Portland.

Portland had 19 shots on goal, and Falmouth finished with 12. Each team had six corner kicks.

SOUTH PORTLAND 5, BIDDEFORD 0: John Cooper Mehlhorn kicked Anthony Riga’s cross into the net 25 minutes into the game, setting the Red Riots (2-2) on their way to victory over Biddeford (0-4-1) in South Portland.

Riga and Cooper Mehlhorn each scored to make it 3-0 at the half. Damir Brkic and Alberto Kissaka added second-half goals.

Shippen Savidge and Paul Zechman each made a save while splitting time in the South Portland net.

Joshua Nagle saved nine for the Tigers.

WINDHAM 3, SANFORD 0: Tyler Woolston notched a pair of goals, including a penalty kick, as Windham (2-0-1) edged the Spartans (2-3) in Sanford.

Evan Glicos also scored, with Micah Andujar and Vireak Tray recording assists.

Windham goalie Cameron Brown made 13 saves for the shutout. Sanford’s goalie Garrett Gallant made seven saves.

OXFORD HILLS 2, MESSALONSKEE 1: Spencer Strong and Will Dieterich scored for the Vikings (2-2-0), who beat the Eagles (0-4-0) at Oakland.

