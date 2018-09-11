GORHAM — Ciera Berthiaume chipped in the winner at 2:01 of the second overtime period, sending the undefeated University of Southern Maine to a 1-0 victory over Salem State in a nonconference women’s soccer match on Tuesday.

Berthiaume took a feed from from Olivia Mull, made a step inside and then beat Salem State keeper Amanda Back for her sixth goal of the season, stretching the Huskies’ record to 6-0.

Taylor Canastra stopped nine shots in the shutout, while Back had eight saves for the Vikings (1-3).

BOWDOIN 4, BATES 0: Emily Pawlak and Julia Patterson each scored in the opening 17 minutes, and the Polar Bears (1-1-1, 1-1 NESCAC) cruised past the Bobcats (1-2, 0-2) at Brunswick.

Lynn Farquhar extended the lead on a feed from Morgen Gallagher in the 23rd minute and Kate Morrison rounded out the scoring off a setup from Ali Douglas in the 44th.

Isabel Ball and Sabrina Albanese combined for four saves for the Polar Bears. Katherine Nuckols stopped three shots for Bates.

SMCC 6, CMCC 2: Jessica Haskell scored three of her four goals in the second half as the Seawolves (2-0, 2-0 Yankee Small College Conference) used four unanswered tallies to pull away from a halftime tie with the Mustangs (0-2, 0-2) at South Portland.

Haskell also dished out two assists, while Callie O’Brien added two goals and an assist.

Deliah Schreiber and Samantha Belardo scored for CMCC.

MEN’S SOCCER

BOWDOIN 2, HUSSON 1: Matt McColl and Luke Lockwood scored early in the second half, and the Polar Bears (2-2) held on to defeat the Eagles (1-2-1) at Brunswick.

McColl opened the scoring in the 50th minute and Luke Lockwood extended the lead on a feed from Drake Byrd in the 62nd.

Nathan Firlings scored for Husson with 5:19 remaining.

Owen Wolfson had two saves for the Polar Bears, while Benjamin Powell turned away eight shots for the Eagles.

GORDON 1, COLBY 0: Nate Boyer scored off Tyler Modzeleski’s assist in the sixth minute of overtime to push the Fighting Scots (3-2) past the Mules (1-2) in a nonconference match at Wenham, Massachusetts.

Dan Carlson had four saves for Colby, while Wesley Sprague stopped eight shots for Gordon.

THOMAS 3, USM 2: MacQuille Walker scored off a feed from Jahzardae Samuels in the 82nd minute to lift the Terriers (6-1) over the Huskies (1-4-1) in a nonconference match at Gorham.

Walker set up Adam Labrie for the only goal of the first half and Justin Bell extended the lead in the 54th minute.

Southern Maine rallied, getting goals from Hany Ramadan in the 64th minute and Benjamin Musese in the 70th.

BATES 2, UNE 0: Ciaran Bardong and Ben Lyons provided the offense for Bates (2-1) in a victory over the Nor’easters (1-3) at Biddeford.

Bardong scored late in the first half, heading home a Drew Munoz pass from 30 yards out. Lyons added the clincher with eight minutes remaining in the game, converting a cross from Charlie Cronin.

FIELD HOCKEY

COLBY 4, THOMAS 3: Myri Skodock scored her second goal of the game seven minutes into overtime to give the Mules (2-1) a win over the visiting Terriers (3-3) at Waterville.

Georgia Cassidy scored twice in the first half for Colby, while Lindsey Gregoire and Emily Pratt answered for Thomas.

Skodock regained the lead for the Mules in the 51st minute, but Kelci Faulkingham countered with 13:17 remaining in regulation.

