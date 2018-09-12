A Brunswick man is facing multiple charges after police say he crashed his car into a house early Sunday morning and left the scene, Topsham police say.

Kaleb Brooks, 22, was identified Tuesday as the driver of the Mercedes that went off River Road, crossed and lawn and hit a house before flipping over. Police had asked the public for help identifying the driver and two other people seen at the crash scene.

Police said Wednesday that the a man and a woman seen in the area following the crash had stopped to check on Brooks.

Brooks was charged with driving to endanger and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, police said.

