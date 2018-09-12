This database lists contributions to and expenditures by Maine political action and party committees in the 2018 campaigns for the state legislature as of Monday, Sept. 10.
Maine campaign finance law permits these organizations to spend unlimited amounts of money to influence legislative elections as long as these groups do not coordinate with the candidates’ campaigns.
The data was drawn from campaign finance reports filed with the Maine Ethics Commission as of 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 10.
Source: Maine Ethics Commission
|Date
|Value
|Spending committee
|Target candidate
|District
|Payee
|Payee city
|Description
