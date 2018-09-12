Sen. Susan Collins seems poised to vote in favor of confirming Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court of the United States. I have read about him and have watched the hearings.

Sen. Collins says she would do nothing to harm Roe v. Wade and states that in her interview with Judge Kavanaugh, he said that Roe was “settled law.” But his writings say the opposite.

In addition, at his hearings he referred to “abortion-inducing drugs” when explaining his opinion in a lawsuit challenging the Affordable Care Act contraceptive coverage mandate.

“Abortion-inducing drugs” is a phrase used by “right-to-life” groups, which believe that life begins at conception: when sperm meets an egg. They view that tiny group of cells as a full and whole person, and they want to protect that life like it was a whole adult person. They believe that using forms of birth control that do not stop conception is essentially like having an abortion every month. This dovetails completely with right-to-life beliefs and writings.

So, not only are our abortion rights in jeopardy, but our methods of birth control as well. These are very extremist positions.

Please call or write or email Sen. Susan Collins and tell her to protect your birth control and your right to make medical decisions about your own body. Brett Kavanaugh is planning to take these rights away.

Diane Herrle

Waterboro

Share

< Previous

Next >