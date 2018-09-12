Democrats failed to land a glove last week on Judge Brett Kavanaugh. After three days of histrionics and impoliteness from protesters and senators alike, Judge Kavanaugh showed what we all expected: He is an independent, fair and mainstream judge.
He made it perfectly clear that as a Supreme Court justice, he will honor the Constitution, apply the law fairly and respect legal precedent such as Roe v. Wade. Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee, including a few who are running for president, failed in their attempt to drag Judge Kavanaugh into their political world.
He proved himself to be a mainstream judge who will approach every case with an open mind, and a judge who should get the support of both of our senators.
Karen Gerrish
Republican state representative
Lebanon
