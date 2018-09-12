I was very disappointed with Rep. Bruce Poliquin’s Sept. 8 op-ed on why he supports requiring all able-bodied recipients of food stamps to work.

He tells us that food stamp enrollment has surged in the last 10 years while unemployment numbers have dropped to historically low levels. Based on that information, I cannot conclude that the number of food stamp recipients has surged because they are not working. In fact, without more to go on, I would assume that many more people need food stamps because their salaries are too low to pay for food, housing, clothing, medicine and transportation.

I hope his next op-ed includes much more informative data and much less unsubstantiated opinion.

Madge Baker

Shapleigh

