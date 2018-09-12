Hurricane Florence, approaching the Carolinas, is producing long-period swell that is starting to reach the coast of Maine.

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for the entire Maine coastline.

We’re a day closer, but not much has changed in Hurricane Florence’s forecast track.

Hurricane warnings have been issued for parts of the coasts of South Carolina and North Carolina. You can read more about Florence’s path here.

Little or no impact from Florence remains the forecast for Maine. There’s some thinking that some moisture eventually will arrive here during the middle or end of next week, but it won’t be recognizable as Florence at all.

However, higher surf will lead to dangerous rip currents and the potential for minor beach erosion through at least Thursday night. There is some potential for large swell to continue into Friday.

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore. Heed the advice of lifeguards. Pay attention to flags and posted signs.

Large waves can present a danger to people on rocks above the water. Stay away from rock outcrops along the shoreline exposed to ocean waves, as waves can easily sweep people into the cold ocean water.

