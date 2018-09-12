Middle-class income rose to a record level in 2017 as the strong economy lifted the fortunes of more Americans, the U.S. Census reported Wednesday.

The median U.S. household earned $61,400 last year, meaning half of the families in the country brought in more income than this and half earned less.

The report, which based on a sample size of 98,000, does not contain a state-by-state breakdown. But it does provide a regional analysis, which shows Northeast households with a median income of $66,450 in 2017.

A more comprehensive Census analysis released last year shows Maine median income in 2016 at $53,079 compared with a national median of $57,617. More detailed Census income estimates are expected to be released Thursday.

Nationally, middle-class household income has been rising steadily in recent years as the economy has rebounded from the deep recession and millions of Americans have found jobs again. The extra pay from having another person in the home working is the largest factor contributing to the increase in income.

Last year marked the first time ever that middle-class incomes were above $60,000. Households can vary in size from a single person to multiple adults and children residing under the same roof, but the average U.S. household has 2.6 people. Median household income is generally viewed as the best gauge of how a typical middle-class home is faring financially.

Economists have been worried about why wage growth has been so sluggish lately, but Americans appear to be compensating for that by working longer hours or having another family member find employment. Job openings hit a record high in July, the Labor Department reported this week, and there are now more jobs available than unemployed workers.

